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INTERVIEW: ERIC PETERS “MULCTING BY THE MILE”
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11 views • April 22, 2021
Oregon, Washington state, and others are about to add “tax by the mile” — they claim it will be for cars that get more than 30 mpg. Besides punishing fuel efficient cars (and it will soon be for everyone), it means a black box added to your car. Here’s how they will use it.
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