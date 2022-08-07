Why Monkeypox Is a Global Health Threat

What smallpox is to humans — monkeypox is to animals. So what happens when a human is infected with an animal disease? WSJ explains the symptoms, reactions and treatment of a monkeypox infection.



Read more about what you need to know about the 2022 monkeypox outbreak on The Wall Street Journal: https://bit.ly/3Q6QxVw



Illustration: Adele Morgan

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