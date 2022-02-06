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Kate Shemirani: The Disease Process & Those Who Blazed The Trail In Dietary Healing
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43 views • February 06, 2022
In this episode, The Sons of Liberty's nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins us. We air Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski's patriotic call to his fellow Canadians to hold the line in the face of tyranny and we discuss the disease process, detoxification and inform people of those who came before us that used dietary healing to cure what was ailing people.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-the-disease-process-those-who-blazed-the-trail-in-dietary-healing-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-the-disease-process-those-who-blazed-the-trail-in-dietary-healing-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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