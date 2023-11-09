Jon Root | Fighting Wokeness In Sports & Entertainment | Anatomy of the Church and State #25

Embark on a deep dive with our guest, Jon Root, as we examine all things culture from a Christian perspective. We cover the controversies from The Chosen series and the rise of wokeness in sports and how it conflicts with our Christian beliefs, while offering practical suggestions on how Christians can navigate the complexity of it all.
Jon is a former San Jose Sharks and Santa Cruz Warriors in-arena host and digital reporter. Due to the over politicization of the sports industry and our society, he was called to join Turning Point USA as a contributor, hosting multiple shows there, including: Breakaway non-woke sports talk and conversation show and TPUSA LIVE, a political news and entertainment show. He’s now an independent faith, sports, and culture commentator.
FOLLOW JON
X: @JonnyRoot_
YouTube: @jonroot
DONATE TO THE SHOW
Venmo: @jesusandliberty
CashApp: $jesusandliberty
Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website
FOLLOW
Christians4liberty.com
Youtube: @jesusandliberty
Rumble: @jesusandliberty
Twitter: @jesusandliberty
Truth Social: @jesusandliberty
Instagram: @jesusandliberty
Topic Timeline
2:07 Jon’s Faith journey
6:06 Christless Conservatism
7:35 CINOs, Christian in name Only
9:50 Candice Owens comments
10:45 GOP/GOD
12:16 Candidates 2024
15:12 Trump
16:10 The Chosen
18:20 Jim Caviezel
20:07 Cult of personality
25:05 Hate and division in Sports
26:53 Pride Nights
31:10 Athletes taking a stand
35:50 Women’s soccer team controversy
38:38 Unpatriotic to root against an American team?
40:48 Will NBL ever be Bud Lighted?
42:13 Redskins name
44:00 Diversity emphasis in NFL
45:20 Women players on NFL teams?
47:26 Christians in Sports Media
51:07 Independent Christian Conservative Sports Outlets?
53:30 Combatting wokeness in Sports
56:20 Action steps
57:20 Stats on Biblical Worldview
59:01 False teachers
1:00:50 Advice when attending rallies
1:01:51 Co-belligerence
1:04:24 Will Sports ever be free from wokeness?
1:07:04 Guest’s final remarks
1:08:30 Closing remarks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.