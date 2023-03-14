Miles Guo: “Xi the Dead Emperor” sent a messenger to Tsai Ing-wen warning her not to invite McCarthy to Taiwan

https://gettr.com/post/p2bdu3k25bd

3/13/2023 Miles Guo: Communist China accelerated the implementation of “Common Prosperity” policy after the “Two Sessions”; “Xi the Dead Emperor” sent a messenger to Tsai Ing-wen warning her not to invite McCarthy to Taiwan; the CCP knows it can not get away with the investigation of CCP virus origins and a war with the US and the West is inevitable, so the CCP believes it’s better to take actions first

#slowquickdualpolicy #TsaiIngWen #McCarthy #CommonProsperity #killtheRichtoMakeXiRicher #XiParty #XiDynasty





3/13/2023 文贵盖特：两会后中共国继续共享财富；习死皇捎话给小蔡，阻止麦卡锡访台；中共知道在病毒溯源上和美国西方必有一战，不如先下手为强

#缓急两策 #蔡英文 #麦卡锡 #共同富裕 #杀富济习 #习家党 #习家国



