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3.19.26: Saving the SAVE Act = Saving the Republic
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana may have the answer...while Senator Moreno of Ohio is fighting for national security in the homeland.

Meanwhile, Demonrats are trying to destroy the country they despise. Join us...

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.

📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
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👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media
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This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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