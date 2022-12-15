2023.FALSE.LIGHT.SPIRIT.OFANTICHRIST.REBELLION.STORM.NOAH.ANIMALS.CIRCLE.ARK.FLOOD!

sincerely. How can they profess Jesus, yet they obviously do not know Him or his Word? Spiritual deception that's how! I sincerely pray for them, that they not fall prey to the snares of the devil. To humble themselves before God and pray for Truth, which is Jesus Christ. His grace and peace be with you all!https://www.bitchute.com/video/MA18kvA1hLj3/

The Lords Prayer Matthew 6:9-13 Luke 11:2-4

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





