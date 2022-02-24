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2/23/2022 Miles Guo: Putin has humiliated the West in an unprecedented way. After sending troops to Ukraine, Not only did Putin post on the Internet the secret agreement signed by the US, France and others promising Russia that NATO would not expand eastward, but he also recognized the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk as well