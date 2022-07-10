"Will Another Spiritual Great Awakening Still Come To America?"

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There have been most likely 2-4 spiritual "Great Awakenings" in America. Each one coming along at a crucial time in our nation's history to save her from moral and social ruin. They also came with God's deliverance during key periods of backsliding and apostasy. The earlier "Great Awakenings" were followed by repentance, national renewal, and God's interceding for the country. This video will look at the other "Great Awakenings," and also try to answer the question if another one could still come in the very near future.