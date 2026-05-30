Tyre: Israeli bombing flattens historic & residential sites in ancient Lebanese city - yesterday

Tyre in ruins: Israeli bombing flattens Lebanese city (found posted yesterday morning)



👉 New footage shows the coastal city of Tyre under heavy Israeli bombardment. The IDF says “Hezbollah infrastructure” was struck, but residential areas and historic sites have also been hit.



💀 Families, including refugees, have been forced to flee as entire neighborhoods are reduced to rubble. Local authorities describe the attacks as indiscriminate and brutal, with damage far exceeding any said military objectives.

Adding a little history:

Tyre is on the southern coast of Lebanon, Tyre is one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities. Founded around 2750 BCE, it rose to prominence as a wealthy Phoenician maritime powerhouse that established the famous colonies of Carthage and Cádiz.

Adding, Breaking News, just reported:

💥BREAKING! Hezbollah struck an Israeli convoy of tanks attempting to advance into Dibbine.



Reportedly there are at least 6 IDF casualties including 1 death.

Adding:

New Trump-Zionist plan: Pit Lebanese Army against Hezbollah and plunge Lebanon into civil war



The US is seeking to create a Lebanese military force tasked with disarming Hezbollah, one of the most influential pillars of the Axis of Resistance in the Middle East.



Trump–Rubio plan



🪖 The plan reportedly envisions creating a special unit within the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF)



➡️ Separate from the traditional chain of command and directly accountable to US overseers



➡️ Tasked with cracking down on Hezbollah



📝 On April 29, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News about the US plan to task "vetted units" within the LAF with disarming Hezbollah "so Israel doesn’t have to do it"



🇺🇸 In response, Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah warned that the group would confront any Lebanese force created under US direction, stating, “We’ll treat that like Israel,” according to The New Arab. Fadlallah was referring to the ongoing Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon



🤝 International observers warn that the Trump–Rubio plan would plunge Lebanon into civil war, given Hezbollah’s substantial support among both civilians and the military



Lebanese ‘Lahad Army’



✡️ The US–Zionist idea is not without precedent: In 1976, Israel created the South Lebanon Army (SLA) amid Lebanon’s civil war and state collapse



🇮🇱 Following Israel’s 1982 invasion and occupation, the SLA became a collaborationist force under General Antoine Lahad



➡️ As a proxy force to secure Israel's northern border



➡️ To maintain a border "buffer zone"



➡️ To minimize Israeli casualties at the expense of Lebanese militants



➡️ To fight the Palestine Liberation Organization and later Hezbollah



Timeline of Zionist push



♦️ The US-brokered Lebanese–Israeli ceasefire agreement of November 2024 barred all non-state groups from bearing arms and empowered the US- and French-supervised Military Technical Committee for Lebanon (MTC4L) to bolster the LAF in confiscating unauthorized weapons and dismantling armed sites



♦️ The following month, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad—the leader of another key Axis of Resistance state—was overthrown by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists, who seized power and aligned themselves with the US



♦️ In August 2025, the Lebanese government approved a plan to fully disarm Hezbollah—in accordance with the ceasefire deal—tasking the LAF with drafting an implementation strategy



💣 Based largely on proposals by US envoy Thomas Barrack, the plan committed Lebanon to a phased transfer of Hezbollah’s weapons to state control by December 31, 2025



🔶 Hezbollah firmly rejected the US- and Israeli-backed push



🔶 In August 2025, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani—assassinated by Israel in March 2026—warned Lebanon against disarming Hezbollah and reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for the group



🔶 Now the Zionist logic appears clearer: Weaken the Resistance in Syria and Lebanon before turning to Iran in February 2026

@geopolitics_prime