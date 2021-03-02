WHAT IS TECHNOCRACY? | CURTIS BOWERS

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Patrick Wood joins Agenda Producer Curtis Bowers to explain technocracy: scientific dictatorship, tyranny by the experts, total control of worldwide resources, and rule by surveillance, censorship, and fear. Please share!
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