JIM FETZER & HARRISON HANKS - AN INTENSE DISCUSSION ON RECENT FALSE FLAGS & THE CRISIS ACTORS

Another Must Watch / Share / Re-upload | Great Video From Two Legends, I Will Also Post the Original Smash Hit Crisis Actor Video by Harrison Hanks Soon After This Upload. Jim Fetzer: " Having long admired my special guest for his completely brilliant set up of crisis acting in false flag events, it was a tremendous pleasure to interview him today. We began with Uvalde, where he has done a critique displaying the lack of authenticity in the reactions of the purported "Uvalde parents", whose amateurish attempts to fake grief fall massively short of convincing. I pointed out some Uvalde anomalies of which he might be unaware and how (in my opinion) the police officer he cited appeared to be giving him false information about standard police procedures. I cited the pathetic appearance of Matthew McConaughey and the role of the "green Converse sneakers" as product placement. In the course of our conversation, I reviewed the "Law Enforcement False Flag / Staged Event Checklist" that Brian Davidson, P.I., and I have published and turned to short takes about the Boston bombing, Orlando, Parkland (including the video clip of a dummy with no head and no arms lying on a pool of fake blood), Charlottesville (with two cars, two drivees, and two--or even three!--takes), Las Vegas, faking "Noah Pozner" at Sandy Hook, and the transformation of Michael Robinson into Michelle Obama, whom the Democrats would dearly love to run for President. It was wonderful to feature him; and I look forward to a return engagement. "



credit goes to the legendary jim fetzer ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/M2TRlOR5TmXV/

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