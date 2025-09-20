WHO IS IAN F. AKYILDIZ? EDITOR & CHEIF OF (JFET) THE INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS UNION-UNITED-NATIONS PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
ARRC Seminar Series - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz 2023 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtQFkEg5-w&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB
Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz 2024 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB
Ian F Akildiz Profesional Background:
1. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_F._Akyildiz
2. https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/author/37272190700
3. https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/editorial-board.aspx
