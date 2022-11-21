Perth’s Freedom Rally given short shrift in Sunday Times; no surprise. MVI_8480

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice. Do your own research, including with medically qualified people.

Joe Spagnolo’s tiny report about the Worldwide Rally for Freedom, at Forrest Place, Perth, on page 3 of Western Australia’s The Sunday Times’ November 19th, 2022 edition, leaves me a huge amount to say about what is between his lines, and, typically, the rag he writes for never gives space for alternative plausible opinions on the matter of our human rights, especially lately our medical rights and freedoms. Is he a knowing part of the cover ups? Is he a brainwashed useful tool for Big Control? Note: any negative aspersions I cast upon Premier Mark McGowan, Joe Spagnolo, and others, are my opinions only, and I may be seriously mistaken.