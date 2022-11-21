Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Perth’s Freedom Rally given short shrift in Sunday Times; no surprise. MVI_8480
42 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 8 days ago |
Shop nowDonate

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice. Do your own research, including with medically qualified people.

Joe Spagnolo’s tiny report about the Worldwide Rally for Freedom, at Forrest Place, Perth, on page 3 of Western Australia’s The Sunday Times’ November 19th, 2022 edition, leaves me a huge amount to say about what is between his lines, and, typically, the rag he writes for never gives space for alternative plausible opinions on the matter of our human rights, especially lately our medical rights and freedoms. Is he a knowing part of the cover ups? Is he a brainwashed useful tool for Big Control? Note: any negative aspersions I cast upon Premier Mark McGowan, Joe Spagnolo, and others, are my opinions only, and I may be seriously mistaken.

Keywords
censorshipcurrent eventspoliticsclimate changejulian assangemandateswestern australiaampscovid-19globalisationworldwide rally for freedomjohn shiptonjoe spagnolothe sunday timesforrest placedr sally pricegreg martinbibbulmun peoplejo novak

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket