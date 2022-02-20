© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report A 02. 20. 22.
Follow
1
Share
Report
250 views • February 20, 2022
Ep. 2707a - [CB]/[DS] Blocked, No Power Over Crypto, The Truth Is Revealed
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
Trump calls out Krugman, Krugman told people to get out the market when Trump was elected, the reason was that they were going to bring it down and they wanted the people to start the avalanche. Ukraine legalizes Bitcoin, [CB]/[DS] agenda halted, can't ban confiscate or ban crypto
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
Trump calls out Krugman, Krugman told people to get out the market when Trump was elected, the reason was that they were going to bring it down and they wanted the people to start the avalanche. Ukraine legalizes Bitcoin, [CB]/[DS] agenda halted, can't ban confiscate or ban crypto
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.