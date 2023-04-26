Tom Renz | BEST OF RENZ REPLAY - Hospital Whistleblower... "The Killing Floor"

Hospital whistleblower, Adrienne Smith, joins me on this special show to discuss the #deadly #COVID protocols she witnessed inside the #hospital she worked at in Alabama. Adrienne is a clinical pharmacist who has worked in the field for 18 years, she is a #whistleblower from within the industry that fought against the #hasteningdeath protocols. Hastening death is akin to #murder in my book, these hostpitals were boosting death numbers for profit and we have the evidence to show just how bad it was. #Remdesivir #Lawfare #Justice #GodWins #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.