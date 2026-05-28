J6 Stories Revealed, Truth vs. Media

These poems, letters, songs, and images will challenge anything you thought you knew about January 6, 2021. In this heartfelt message from Chaplain/Dr. Ann M. Wolf, she describes three historical books which tell the story of what many J6 defendants experienced during their ordeal: "Letters from Prison," "The Art of Confinement," and "The Road to Freedom."

For more about the books: https://www.americangulagchronicles.com/

To watch J6 videos & testimonies: https://stophate.com/

For Chaplain/Artist Info: https://annmwolf.info/