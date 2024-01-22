NANOTECH FOOD EXPOSED! - Are You Eating Nanobots? - The Transhumanist Plot To Kill You

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy





Josh Sigurdson reports on the evidence of nanotechnology in the food supply as multiple major companies utilize food for the delivery of nanobots. From Yogurt to meat and vegetables, more and more evidence is emerging of nanotechnology in the food supply, further proving that the food you're getting at the grocery store is not what it appears to be. We've already gone over patents that expose remote control nanotechnology introduced via injection as Moderna got a master patent in 2018 on said delivery method. This technology can be controlled by radio waves. We've also in the past covered Johns Hopkins' theragripper technology where robot parasites are introduced to the body by nose swabs. They then cling to the stomach lining and release "medication" and are able to be remote controlled. Robot mosquitoes have also been deployed in the past to administer nanotech. There is mRNA and Modified RNA (which survives digestion) introduced to the food and water supply. Now, thanks to several people's research including "The Amazing Polly" we are learning more about the health implications of nanotechnology administered to the food supply. In this video, we break down the dangers, the dystopian agenda and the solutions to this very real problem.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





