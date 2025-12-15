BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Name of Jesus: (Chapter 9) Backsliding Christians
DarylLawsonLive
DarylLawsonLive
234 followers
0 view • 1 day ago

The Name of Jesus: (Chapter 9) Backsliding Christians Hebrews 6:4-6 KJV [4] For it is impossible for those who were once enlightened, and have tasted of the heavenly gift, and were made partakers of the Holy Ghost, [5] and have tasted the good word of God, and the powers of the world to come, [6] if they shall fall away, to renew them again unto repentance; seeing they crucify to themselves the Son of God afresh, and put him to an open shame. #kirkcameron #faith #Bible #Jesus

Keywords
biblehelljesuschristianfaithcameronkirk
