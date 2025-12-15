© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Name of Jesus: (Chapter 9) Backsliding Christians Hebrews 6:4-6 KJV [4] For it is impossible for those who were once enlightened, and have tasted of the heavenly gift, and were made partakers of the Holy Ghost, [5] and have tasted the good word of God, and the powers of the world to come, [6] if they shall fall away, to renew them again unto repentance; seeing they crucify to themselves the Son of God afresh, and put him to an open shame. #kirkcameron #faith #Bible #Jesus