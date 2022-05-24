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Nothing is Impossible for God, You were Called For Such a Time as This
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26 views • May 24, 2022
Join us as we talk with Dr Marla, international minister, evangelist, and author! She shares about her journey and how she overcame shame to step into the call that the Lord gave her many years ago. She loves to teach on the powerful woman of God in the Bible along with how nothing is ever impossible with God!
Find out more about Dr Marla's Ministries at https://www.drmarla.org/
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Keep fighting the Good fight of faith!
~ Tania Joy
Business or media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Find out more about Dr Marla's Ministries at https://www.drmarla.org/
-----------------------------------
Sponsors for Today’s Video:
Esther’s Timeless Beauty Pack - https://b4a.mymfinity.com/
Dr. Mark Sherwood - www.sherwood.tv/B4A/
MyPillow - https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
---------------------------------
Sign up for Our Newsletter – Text B4A to 22828
Support Beauty for Ashes Directly – https://beautyforashes.tv/sponsors/
Patreon Account - https://www.patreon.com/beautyforashes222
Use Promo Code “B4A” for up to 66% off when checking out at https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
Get $100 off Hydrogen Machine with code B4A at www.holyhydrogen.com
Get the ONLY therapeutic grade essential oils at https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1508475
------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!!
💬Telegram: https://t.me/beautyforasheswithtaniajoygibson
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealTaniaJoy
🇺🇸Truth Social: @realtaniajgibson
FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/beautyforashes222
📱FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/beauty4ashes222
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realtaniajoygibson/
🧑💻Website: www.beautyforashes.tv
------------------------------
Keep fighting the Good fight of faith!
~ Tania Joy
Business or media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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