Offered Bitcoin at 6 CENTS! X Space

On the Wednesday Night Live show on 25 February 2026, Stefan Molyneux explores regret, personal accountability, and the state of relationships through conversations with callers, while also touching on Bitcoin. He pushes people to question beliefs that society has largely ignored or abandoned, and he doesn't shy away from the brutal facts around addiction and the often fragile nature of hope. On Bitcoin, he makes the case for its real worth. Throughout, he stresses facing regrets head-on rather than evading them, and he argues that relationships grounded in genuine integrity—rather than avoidance or pretense—are essential if someone wants meaningful personal growth and deeper human connection.





