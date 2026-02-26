BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Offered Bitcoin at 6 CENTS! X Space
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1932 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 2 days ago

On the Wednesday Night Live show on 25 February 2026, Stefan Molyneux explores regret, personal accountability, and the state of relationships through conversations with callers, while also touching on Bitcoin. He pushes people to question beliefs that society has largely ignored or abandoned, and he doesn't shy away from the brutal facts around addiction and the often fragile nature of hope. On Bitcoin, he makes the case for its real worth. Throughout, he stresses facing regrets head-on rather than evading them, and he argues that relationships grounded in genuine integrity—rather than avoidance or pretense—are essential if someone wants meaningful personal growth and deeper human connection.


GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
bitcoinaddictionevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxrelationshipsaccountabilityhopelivestreamregretneglect
Chapters

0:00:00Opening Thoughts on Life

0:14:29The Reality of Society

0:35:33The Limits of Change

0:43:44Questioning Value in Bitcoin

1:09:08Valuing Bitcoin Subjectively

1:18:14The Path to Financial Understanding

1:19:20Expertise and Bitcoin Disagreement

1:22:06Theoretical vs. Practical Investment

1:24:48Risks of Investing in Bitcoin

1:28:04Understanding Bitcoin's Value

1:30:36Gold vs. Bitcoin: A Comparison

1:35:52Bitcoin's Role in Funding Wars

1:39:37Regrets and Missed Opportunities

1:43:57Lessons from Bitcoin Investments

1:46:19Family Dynamics and Relationships

1:52:48Processing Regret and Emotional Pain

1:55:30The Purpose of Regret

1:59:16Avoiding Regret and Improvement

2:03:41Money, Happiness, and Relationships

2:23:08Seeking Advice and Family Expectations

2:33:13The Firewall of Relationships

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The body&#8217;s whispered warnings: Decoding early diabetes signals

The body’s whispered warnings: Decoding early diabetes signals

Willow Tohi
Orbs of Power: The terrifying truth behind UFOs and AI

Orbs of Power: The terrifying truth behind UFOs and AI

Kevin Hughes
FDA accelerates approval process for rare disease therapies despite safety concerns

FDA accelerates approval process for rare disease therapies despite safety concerns

Patrick Lewis
It&#8217;s not your screen: Experts say indoor lighting is the bigger threat to your eyesight

It’s not your screen: Experts say indoor lighting is the bigger threat to your eyesight

Cassie B.
The microbial mirror: How diet reshapes oral health in postmenopausal women

The microbial mirror: How diet reshapes oral health in postmenopausal women

Willow Tohi
American Heart Association predicts heart health crisis for WOMEN, with 6 out of 10 developing cardiovascular disease by 2050

American Heart Association predicts heart health crisis for WOMEN, with 6 out of 10 developing cardiovascular disease by 2050

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy