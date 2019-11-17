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Alert Η NASA ανακοίνωσε την ημερομηνία που θα χτυπήσει πιθανόν τη Γη αστεροειδής
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80 views • November 17, 2019
Ένας αστεροειδής σε μέγεθος ποδοσφαιρικού γηπέδου συγκρούεται με τη Γη κάθε 2.000 χρόνια σύμφωνα με τη NASA και ένας τέτοιος μπορεί να χτυπήσει σύντομα τον πλανήτη μας.
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