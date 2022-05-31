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ΡΟΥΑ ΜΑΤ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑ | Checkmate to Humanity | (Ενα Προφητικό Σενάριο 10 ετών)
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486 views • May 31, 2022
Αυτό το βίντεο μας έρχεται από το 2012 με το σενάριο να γράφτηκε πριν από περισσότερα από δέκα χρόνια και προφητεύει όλες τις κοινωνικές ανακατατάξεις που βιώνουμε αυτή τη στιγμή. Οι κυρίαρχοι του Πλανήτη έκαναν κάποιες μικρές διορθώσεις και βελτιώσεις στο σχέδιο κυριαρχίας τους.
Πηγή: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnnKxUOZyf4
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Παρακολουθείστε τα βίντεο του Nioland στα κανάλια:
1. Στο RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/NIOLAND
2. Στο BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nioland/
3. Στο ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@NIOLAND
4. Στο BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/NIOLAND
Πηγή: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnnKxUOZyf4
-----------------------
Παρακολουθείστε τα βίντεο του Nioland στα κανάλια:
1. Στο RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/NIOLAND
2. Στο BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nioland/
3. Στο ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@NIOLAND
4. Στο BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/NIOLAND
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