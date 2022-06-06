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(Gay Dads) Sesame Street: Family Day Aired June 16, 2021
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21 views • June 06, 2022
'Love is Love'
Sesame Street introduces married gay couple with a daughter, making a bold step for LGBTQ visibility. Sesame Street is celebrating Pride Month by going where it's never gone before.
This week, the iconic children's show dropped a very special episode called "Family Day"...
... introducing two gay dads, Frank and Dave (the brother of Nina, who works as a bike store owner on the street), and their daughter, Mia.
Alan Muraoka, who currently plays the owner of Hooper's Store on the program, directed the episode shared the exciting news on Facebook...
...saying he was "honored and humbled" to have directed such a milestone episode.
Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!!!!
-Yahoo News
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/sesame-street-introduces-first-married-181539212.html
During the episode, at the Family Day party, a character observes that “All of our families are so different.”
“There’s all kinds of different families,” Frank responds. “But what makes us a family is that we love each other.”
Sesame Street introduces married gay couple with a daughter, making a bold step for LGBTQ visibility. Sesame Street is celebrating Pride Month by going where it's never gone before.
This week, the iconic children's show dropped a very special episode called "Family Day"...
... introducing two gay dads, Frank and Dave (the brother of Nina, who works as a bike store owner on the street), and their daughter, Mia.
Alan Muraoka, who currently plays the owner of Hooper's Store on the program, directed the episode shared the exciting news on Facebook...
...saying he was "honored and humbled" to have directed such a milestone episode.
Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!!!!
-Yahoo News
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/sesame-street-introduces-first-married-181539212.html
During the episode, at the Family Day party, a character observes that “All of our families are so different.”
“There’s all kinds of different families,” Frank responds. “But what makes us a family is that we love each other.”
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