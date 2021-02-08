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Covid-19? ..remember the Swine flu.
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150 views • February 08, 2021
1976: millions of Americans forced to believe in a virus that dis not kill anyone. Unsafe vaccines were sold and the CDC was responsible for administering doses to unaware citizens. People fell ill.
Many died. Lawsuits were filed. Billions were paid by the same multinational corporations that today are repeating the same scam with covid. The then head of the CDC got out clean and with a fresh start in... the private sector.
Many died. Lawsuits were filed. Billions were paid by the same multinational corporations that today are repeating the same scam with covid. The then head of the CDC got out clean and with a fresh start in... the private sector.
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