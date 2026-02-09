BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Exposing Colorado Corruption | 02.09.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
33 views • 4 days ago

This episode dives headfirst into what may be the most explosive judicial scandal in Colorado history. We break down the verified federal complaint filed by Christopher S.P. Gregory, a former senior leader inside Colorado’s judicial discipline system, accusing the Colorado Supreme Court, Governor Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser, and dozens of judges, lawyers, and oversight officials of a years-long conspiracy to conceal corruption, obstruct a federally required audit, and silence whistleblowers. At the center: a $2.66–$2.75 million alleged fraud and bribe scheme tied to former SCAO Chief of Staff Mindy Masias and a cover-up that spans more than six years.


We walk through the paper trail: the 2019 anonymous fraud complaint sent directly to the Justices, Polis, and Weiser; the deliberate withholding of the “Masias Memo” from the State Auditor; coordinated damage control after public exposure; admissions of misconduct by a former Chief Justice; expired statutes of limitation due to obstruction; and repeated allegations that judicial oversight bodies were stacked, compromised, and weaponized to protect insiders. This isn’t just about one contract it’s about systemic abuse of power, suppression of evidence, retaliation against a whistleblower, and alleged violations of federal civil rights law.


Finally, we unpack the seven claims at the heart of the case: civil rights conspiracy, obstruction of justice, failure to prevent misconduct, retaliation under the Colorado False Claims Act, demands for extraordinary writs to dismantle conflicted oversight bodies, equitable relief to halt ongoing constitutional violations, and reimbursement of taxpayer-funded legal defenses for officials found personally liable. If these allegations are substantiated, the fallout could shake Colorado’s judiciary, trigger federal scrutiny, and force a reckoning over who the rules really apply to.


Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

