The Banned and Buried History of Al-Qadim

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Before Critical Role, before Faerûn dominated every D&D shelf, there was Al-Qadim—a dazzling, imaginative setting inspired by the tales of the Arabian Nights, full of genies, golden deserts, and spell-wielding corsairs. So why did it vanish from the spotlight? In this video, we’re diving deep into the rise and fall of Al-Qadim, from lore, cultural influences, and the bit of a messy legacy it left behind. Strap onto your camels and grab your scimitars.
Intro: 0:00
The World, Lore, & Culture : 2:26
Races, Spells, & Skills: 13:55
Controversy & Cancellation: 17:29
History in DnD, & Publications 20:42
Adaptations or LACKTHEREOF: 26:06
Future, Fandom, & Conclusion: 28:26