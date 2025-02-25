⚡️Sudanese military plane crashes In Khartoum

⚡️ Sudanese military plane crashes In Khartoum.

An Antonov aircraft crashed in Omdurman due to a technical malfunction, killing the crew, local media reported. The crash comes amid heavy clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.

📹 Social media footage of the crash site this evening.

Adding:

❗️ General Mike Flynn warns against NATO troops in Ukraine

NATO troops fighting in Ukraine could draw the US into a conflict under Article 5, according to former National Security Advisor General Mike Flynn.

Flynn also expressed frustration with the globalist agenda, accusing it of promoting a one-world government led by "evil psychopaths."

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!" he concluded his message in X.