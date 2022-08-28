Christ The Redeemer Glowing Through Clouds Over Italy! Amazing Photo Reveals Shining Jesus Silohette

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Aug 21, 2022 Amazing images capture what looks like Christ the Redeemer over the Skies of Italy.

Man captures glowing figure shining through clouds – Many say it looks like Christ the Redeemer!





A man named Alfredo Lo Brutto from Italy shared a photo recently of a figure made in the sky which resembles the statue of Christ the Redeemer placed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This magnificent statue is 30 meters high and is one of the largest statues of Jesus as well as the tallest art deco statue in the world.





Article published in 2017 https://boreddaddy.com/figure-resembling-the-statue-of-christ-the-redeemer-appears-in-the-sky/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr0kcyIn9ro



