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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 07-27-2021 The One World Government Is Already Here!
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50 views • July 27, 2021
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The governments of the world work for their owners as we know. They deceive and distract us to keep the agenda rolling out. The end goal is control the likes of which many cannot fathom. Depopulation yes but what of those who remain?
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Article Links:
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid
https://www.reddit.com/r/NoNewNormal/comments/orvalv/social_credit_system/?utm_medium=android_app&;utm_source=share
https://www.eutimes.net/2021/04/china-reveals-digital-yuan-with-expiry-date-where-people-are-forced-to-spend-and-not-allowed-to-save/
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.cash-online.de/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/shutterstock_1053188036.jpg
The governments of the world work for their owners as we know. They deceive and distract us to keep the agenda rolling out. The end goal is control the likes of which many cannot fathom. Depopulation yes but what of those who remain?
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid
https://www.reddit.com/r/NoNewNormal/comments/orvalv/social_credit_system/?utm_medium=android_app&;utm_source=share
https://www.eutimes.net/2021/04/china-reveals-digital-yuan-with-expiry-date-where-people-are-forced-to-spend-and-not-allowed-to-save/
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.cash-online.de/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/shutterstock_1053188036.jpg
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