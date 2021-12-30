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AMMACH2012 Aetherius Society Lecture Reloaded
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19 views • December 30, 2021
Ammach the Abductee help line, in the UK gave its first conference in Nottingham, Sept 2012. Recorded by Miles Johnston and available as part of the Bases Lectures series. As YouTube deleted The Bases Project channel in July 2021, this is now reloaded on Brighteon. Joanne continues her work at ETNewsroom, The Bases Project ceased its association around 2014.
The Aetherius Society gave one of the lectures.
The Aetherius Society gave one of the lectures.
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