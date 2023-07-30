Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Thousands Protest Outside French Embassy in Niger - Chanting anti-French Slogans and Demanding the Closure of the French Diplomatic Representation
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
941 Subscribers
45 views
Published 16 hours ago

Thousands protest outside French embassy in Niger

A large protest action is taking place at the French Embassy in Niger, with thousands of people in the capital city of Niamey demonstrating in support of the military. Protesters are chanting anti-French slogans and demanding the closure of the French diplomatic representation.

As a result of a recent coup in the country, the participants also removed and trampled the sign of the "French Embassy in Niger," replacing it with flags of Russia and Niger.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket