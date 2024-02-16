Rudy Giuliani torches Fani Willis for her testimony in her misconduct hearing

On Thursday's episode of "Eric Bolling The Balance" former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani joins to talk about former President Donald Trump being accused of paying hush money to Stormy Daniels, weighs in on D.A. Fani Willis' misconduct hearing, and more on NEWSMAX.







