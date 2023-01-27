1yr ago Canada Toronto Ontario 1-27-22 Freedom Convoy 2022 Tens of Thousands Protesting COVID Vaccine Mandates
TORONTO WALK & DRIVEhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RN0H3v2uwVs
Truck Convoy Protest in Toronto GTA, January 27, 2022
Global News
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalNews/videos/1647549948941664
Trucker convoy arrives in Greater Toronto Area on it's way to Canada's capital
Canadian truckers involved in what organizers are calling the “freedom convoy” have arrived in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) en route to meet other groups protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa on Saturday.
This live shot is from the 401 highway north of Toronto.
