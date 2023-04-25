❤️ Very touching video - Seeing her Husband Off to the Front, his Wife Sang the Russian Folk Song “The Train Goes Far” for him Before the Soldier went to the SMO Zone

❤️ Very touching video.
Seeing her husband off to the front, his wife sang the Russian folk song “The train goes far” for him before the soldier went to the zone of the special operation. Even when the doors closed and the train set off, the girl did not stop and sang the song to the end.
