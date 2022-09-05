FBI Raid On Trump's Mar-A-Lago Home | Was the Judge That Signed the Warrant to Raid Trump's Home Also the Lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein and His Associates? (Judge Bruce Reinhart)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was the Judge That Signed the Warrant to Raid Trump's Home Also the Lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein and His Associates? (Judge Bruce Reinhart)
WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFUVMw_XbmA
READ: Judge who OK’d Mar-a-Lago raid Obama donor once linked to Jeffrey Epstein - https://nypost.com/2022/08/09/judge-who-approved-fbi-raid-on-mar-a-lago-once-linked-to-jeffrey-epstein/
READ: Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/florida-judge-approved-fbi-raid-trumps-mar-a-lago-once-represented-jeffrey-epsteins-employees-report