FBI Raid On Trump's Mar-A-Lago Home | Was the Judge That Signed the Warrant to Raid Trump's Home Also the Lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein and His Associates? (Judge Bruce Reinhart)

Was the Judge That Signed the Warrant to Raid Trump's Home Also the Lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein and His Associates? (Judge Bruce Reinhart)

WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFUVMw_XbmA

READ: Judge who OK’d Mar-a-Lago raid Obama donor once linked to Jeffrey Epstein - https://nypost.com/2022/08/09/judge-who-approved-fbi-raid-on-mar-a-lago-once-linked-to-jeffrey-epstein/

READ: Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/florida-judge-approved-fbi-raid-trumps-mar-a-lago-once-represented-jeffrey-epsteins-employees-report