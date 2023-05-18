⚔️ The Morality of War ♱ Divine Intervention or Human Manipulation - Seymour Hersh

London Real





May 18, 2023





A wise person once said – three things cannot remain hidden for long: the sun, the moon and the truth. We live in a world of misinformation, that which is misleading, and disinformation, that which is deliberately deceptive. Ironically it would seem that the very same authorities and leaders who popularised these terms are in fact those most guilty of their practice.





On 26 September 2022, a series of clandestine bombings and subsequent underwater gas leaks occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines. The pipelines were built to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea, and are majority owned by Gazprom. The mainstream narrative claims the perpetrators and the motives were at best unknown and open to debate.





But, not as far as today’s guest is concerned. He is something of a legendary figure in the world of news reporting and has spent much of the last 50 years elbow-deep in some of the biggest and oftentimes most controversial stories of the day.





I’m talking of course about Seymour Hersh, the investigative journalist, political writer and author, who among his many accolades was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting.





Seymour believes that the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was carried out by the US Navy, the CIA, and the Norwegian Navy, under the direct order of President Biden. To say this has caused a stir in the corridors of power would be something of an understatement.





