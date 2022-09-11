Bases 128 Part 1 Introducing Dollie Indigstar Witness and Milab Abductee

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Dollie showing huge radio signals from implants, when tested with her business partner before this interview. Which was plagued with mic noise and interference.
Dollie Eanna IndigoStar- Ancient Astronauts Theorist - Editor Producer Writer - Credited Anomaly and Astro- Anthropologist, and credited Archeo-Astronomy Researcher . And member of UFAH - Independent Host Affiliate and Presenter of Shows, Series, Tv, Radio, Conferences and broadcasting events for the Disclosure community of Life within the Universe - SpaceLink Tv - Producer for Alternative Media Sources - Also Known for: What If - We Had Full Disclosure Tomorrow (Documentary 2017) DocUFObia - Life Beyond Our Existence (Documentary 2017) Raw Talk Sessions With Dollie IndigoStar (2020) Mars Moon Space TV (2016 - 2020) (Streaming Platform - Website - Youtube - Vimeo) SpaceLink TV (Present) (2020 -) (Streaming Platform - Website - 4biddenknowledge TV - Youtube - Vimeo The Black Knight Satellite (Documentary 2021)