Bases 128 Part 1 Introducing Dollie Indigstar Witness and Milab Abductee
Dollie showing huge radio signals from implants, when tested with her business partner before this interview. Which was plagued with mic noise and interference.


Dollie Eanna IndigoStar- Ancient Astronauts Theorist - Editor Producer Writer - Credited Anomaly and Astro- Anthropologist, and credited Archeo-Astronomy Researcher . And member of UFAH - Independent Host Affiliate and Presenter of Shows, Series, Tv, Radio, Conferences and broadcasting events for the Disclosure community of Life within the Universe - SpaceLink Tv - Producer for Alternative Media Sources - Also Known for: What If - We Had Full Disclosure Tomorrow (Documentary 2017) DocUFObia - Life Beyond Our Existence (Documentary 2017) Raw Talk Sessions With Dollie IndigoStar (2020) Mars Moon Space TV (2016 - 2020) (Streaming Platform - Website - Youtube - Vimeo) SpaceLink TV (Present) (2020 -) (Streaming Platform - Website - 4biddenknowledge TV - Youtube - Vimeo The Black Knight Satellite (Documentary 2021)

ufomilabalien -implantspacelink

