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She’s totally right. We know from researchers that have tested vials, that perhaps as many as 50% of the vials contain a simple saline
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51 views • December 06, 2021
She’s totally right.
We know from researchers that have tested vials, that perhaps as many as 50% of the vials contain a simple saline solution ie. they are placebos, like in any clinical trial which is what this is, except this time everyone is the guinea pig!
They are very clever, you can’t kill everyone at once, it would be too obvious. Plus by destroying your immune system, the causes of death could be a whole host of different things, making it harder to draw a direct link to the ‘vaccines’. Well one thing is for sure, they are
not fooling us!
We know from researchers that have tested vials, that perhaps as many as 50% of the vials contain a simple saline solution ie. they are placebos, like in any clinical trial which is what this is, except this time everyone is the guinea pig!
They are very clever, you can’t kill everyone at once, it would be too obvious. Plus by destroying your immune system, the causes of death could be a whole host of different things, making it harder to draw a direct link to the ‘vaccines’. Well one thing is for sure, they are
not fooling us!
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