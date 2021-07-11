GLOBALIST DEEP STATE GOVERNMENT DICTATING VACCINES & RACIST SCHOOL CURRICULUMS AGAINST PARENT PROTESTS ** Ingraham/Paul/Dhillan – 08,009/July/2021

** GESTAPO DOOR TO DOOR STRIKE FORCES TO ADMINISTER KENETIC AND GENETIC SHOTS TO ADULTS AND CHILDREN

** KATRINA GUN GRABBING TACTICS ARE SUSPECT

** YOUR HOME NO LONGER A REFUGE FROM RADICAL LEFT

** HAVE THE GLOBALIST DEEP STATE DEMOCRATS CROSSED THE LINE IN THE SAND

** NOW IS THE TIME FOR ALL GOOD MEN TO COME TO THE AID OF THEIR COUNTRY

** HIDE YOUR KIDS

** PSAKI: “STRIKE FORCE” TO HELP GET TEENS VACCINTED

** XAVIER BECERRA, HHS SECRETARY: RIGHT-WING HITS BIDEN ON “DOOR-TO-DOOR” VACCINE EDUCATION EFFORTS

** XAVIER BECCERRA SAYS IT IS ABSOLUTELY THE GOVERNMENTS BUSINESS BECAUSE THEY HAVE SPENT TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO KEEP AMERICANS ALIVE

** BECERRA THINKS YOUR BUSINESS IS GOVT’S BUSINESS

** MISSOURI GOVERNOR DOESN’T WANT DOOR-TO-DOOR VACCINE HELP

** ARIZON ATTORNEY GENERAL: I will not tolerate such intrusions within Arizona... If Americans are on the fence about taking the COVIED-29 vaccine, it would be most inappropriate for bureaucrats to single them out – regardless of motives or intentions.

** White House insists door-to-door vaccination volunteers not government workers, US not keeping database

** PARENTS SUE CONNECTICUT EDUCATION OFFICIALS OVER NEW VACCINE LAW – A group of parents and religious freedom organizations are suing Connecticut education officials in federal court to invalidate a new state law...

** PARENT WON’T FALL FOR COVID VAX PRESSURE CAPPAIGN

** LEFT TRYING TO STRIP YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS

** WSY: IN CHILDREN, RISK OF COVID-19 DEATH OR SERIOUS ILLNESS REMAINS EXTREMELY LOW, NEW STUDIES FIND – “Some 99.995% of the 469,982 children in England who were infected during the year examined by researchers survived”

** FREE COMDOMS AVAILABLE AT CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS BEGINNING THIS FALL

** NYP: DALTON PARENTS ENRAGED OVER ’MASTERBATION’ VIDEOS FOR FIRST-GRADERS

** WHEN ADULTS CRY FOUL AGAINST CRITICAL RACE THEORY BEING TAUGHT IN OUR SCHOOLS THE ELITES MOVE INTO SMEAR MODE AND THEY DON’T HESITATE TO LIE - RANDI WEINGARTEN, PRESIDENT, AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TEACHERS: “Culture Warriors are labeling any discussion of race, racism or discrimination as CRT to try to make it toxic. They are bullying teachers and trying to stop us from teaching students accurate history.”

** NBC Joy Reid, QAnon’s new ‘plan ‘Run for school board... people who previously espoused Q Anon have run for school board positions , sometimes melding conspiracy theories with anti-CRT sentiment.

** Vladimir Lenin: “Five me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”

** THE LEFT’S RADICAL AGENDA FOR THE NEXT GENERATION

** THE LEFT’S QUEST TO STRIP YOU OF PARENTAL REIGHTS

** THE LEFT VERSUS PARENTAL RIGHTS

** Dr. Leana Wen, CNN Medical Analyst: “VIROOGISTS PREDICT THREE LIKELY PANDEMIC OUTCOMES.”

** WP: SCHOOL EMPLOYEE SLAMS BOSSES OVER CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN RESIGNATION LETTER

** “ANTI-WHITE INDOCTRINATION” SCHOOL ADMINSTRATOR QUITS, TRASHES DISTRICT OVER CRT

** ADMINSTRATOR RESIGNS OVER CRITICAL RACE THEROY: “I wish the Trotsky disciples at Manchester School District nothing but failure in their ongoing quest for civilizational degradation. I leave you with the only verbal response befitting any attempt at anti-White indoctrination: F... you.”

** NEW CDC MASK GUIDELINES IN SCHOOLS HARMING KIDS

** CDC MASK GUIDANCE FOR KIDS IS COERCIVE AND CRUEL

** CDC: UNVACCINATED KIDS MUST WEAR MASKS IN SCHOOL

** SEN RAND PAUL TAKES MASK RIGHT TO THE AIRLINES

** WH STUGGLES TO COMBAT VACCINE HESITENCY

** MEDIA STEPS UP INSIDIOUS VACCINE PRESSURE CAMPAIGN

** GETTING CREATIVE (OR DESPERATE?) TO PUSH COVID VAX

** RAPPER USES TWERKING VIDEO TO PUSH COVID VACCINES

** THE TELETUBBIES PLUG THEIR COVID VACCINE AGENDA

** COVID VACCINE FANATICS TARGET...ANIMALS?

** TOKYO BANS OLYMPIC SPECTATORS...ARE ATHLETES NEXT?