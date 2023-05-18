Create New Account
How Can We Help The Next Generation?
The Berean Call
Published Yesterday |

Tom:

Dave, this almost sounds like a person over-alarmed, but the last thirty years we have seen trends take place within Evangelical Christianity that makes you wonder if the Lord doesn’t return until the next generation, or the end of the next generation what they are going to have to go through.And having 5 children of my own, the preparation is the preparation for any Christian, and that is, know the Word, know what you believe, why you believe it, be encouraged in the Word, check everything out, have a healthy skepticism about what’s going on, but mainly it’s the Word, read the Word, teach the Word, preach the Word.


Dave:

Well, Tom, without God, without his Word, we’re lost, we’re wandering, and the tragedy is, and we’re talking about public schools now, but some Christian schools are becoming almost as bad.


Keywords
bibledave huntberean callta mcmahon

