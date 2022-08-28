MIRACLE HEALING! WATCH as this 5 y.o. Boy is Healed of a Crippling Birth Defect!!

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One of my favorite healings that God allowed me to be a part of in Mexico City. Healing of a 5 year old boy in Mexico. He was born with “deformity” is what the doctors said… at 6months he had to get surgery due to It … and got screws. Ever since then he was in a lot of pain couldn’t walk … the brace was to be used 24hrs … one foot was bent and shorter (uneven). After receiving prayer he could walk, run and jump- with no pain. To God be the Glory.