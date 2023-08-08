Censorship, ID, Drones, Typhus, Dengue & Wheat

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 8, 2023
CEO, Sam Altman from Worldcoin, is requiring users to give their Iris scans in exchange for a Digital ID and is some countries free cryptocurrency. Biden Admin is also pushing for Digital ID’s and Biotechnology. In other news, the U.S. Credit has been downgraded from AAA to AA and it may happen in the month of August.
00:00 - Governments Fear the Truth
05:09 - WorldCoin
08:39 - Biden Admin Pushes for Digital ID
10:52 - U.S. Credit Downgraded
14:17 - Typhus Death Spike & Dengue Fever
16:49 - Ukraine Drone Hits Russian Ship
18:15 - Wagner Group to Invade Poland
20:39 - Facial Recognition
25:09 - Joseph’s Kitchen
27:18 - 40 Book Combo
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