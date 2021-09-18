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NURSE DROPS VAXX INJURY BOMBS! HOSPITAL ADMIN SAYS DOCTORS THREATENED TO COMPLY AND NOT SAVE LIVES!
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83 views • September 18, 2021
Source "Stew Peters Show" ---> https://rumble.com/vmn9cp-nurs....e-drops-vaxx-injury-
Stew talks with a 10-year nurse who is angry enough to come forward and blow the whistle on the mistreatment of COVID patients, the elimination of viable treatment and the vaccine injuries she's seen.
Hospital administrator joins Stew to reveal a letter sent to doctors threatening their license if they prescribe HCQ or Ivermectin to SAVE LIVES!
Dr. Jane Ruby exposes the FEDS as they have now SEIZED Monoclonal Antibodies!
A grandmother of 5 was at the Capitol, but NEVER ENTERED THE BUILDING. She's NEVER been charged, but she's on the FEDS NCIC "Terror Watch List", and her freedom has been stolen as if she's executing a sentence!
Physicians certified by the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP), American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM) or American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) who provide misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines could risk losing their board certification ---> https://www.aappublications.or....g/news/2021/09/10/co
The Washington Medical Commission is set to consider disciplinary actions on Tuesday against physicians who prescribe a powerful horse dewormer to fight COVID-19 ---> https://www.seattletimes.com/o....pinion/editorials/di
STATEMENT ABOUT DISSEMINATION OF COVID-19 MISINFORMATION ---> https://www.abp.org/news/state....ment-about-dissemina
Political Commentator Kim Iversen Unpacks ‘Alarming and Shocking’ COVID Data From Israel (The SICK are Fully Vaccinated) ---> https://childrenshealthdefense.....org/defender/kim-iv
She demanded a hospital treat her husband’s covid-19 with ivermectin. A judge said no ---> https://www.washingtonpost.com..../health/2021/09/16/k
FDA warns against taking ivermectin for COVID, but Austin pharmacists say drug is scarce anyway ---> https://www.msn.com/en-us/heal....th/medical/fda-warns
Judge denies registered nurse’s demand for hospital to treat husband battling COVID-19 with ivermectin ---> https://www.wcax.com/2021/09/1....6/judge-denies-regis
"I GOT COVID": Joe Rogan says he's using ivermectin, an unproven anti-parasite drug, for treatment ---> https://www.cbsnews.com/news/j....oe-rogan-covid-19-iv
Joe Rogan says he has Covid, took widely discredited drug ivermectin ---> https://www.nbcnews.com/news/u....s-news/joe-rogan-say
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Stew talks with a 10-year nurse who is angry enough to come forward and blow the whistle on the mistreatment of COVID patients, the elimination of viable treatment and the vaccine injuries she's seen.
Hospital administrator joins Stew to reveal a letter sent to doctors threatening their license if they prescribe HCQ or Ivermectin to SAVE LIVES!
Dr. Jane Ruby exposes the FEDS as they have now SEIZED Monoclonal Antibodies!
A grandmother of 5 was at the Capitol, but NEVER ENTERED THE BUILDING. She's NEVER been charged, but she's on the FEDS NCIC "Terror Watch List", and her freedom has been stolen as if she's executing a sentence!
Physicians certified by the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP), American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM) or American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) who provide misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines could risk losing their board certification ---> https://www.aappublications.or....g/news/2021/09/10/co
The Washington Medical Commission is set to consider disciplinary actions on Tuesday against physicians who prescribe a powerful horse dewormer to fight COVID-19 ---> https://www.seattletimes.com/o....pinion/editorials/di
STATEMENT ABOUT DISSEMINATION OF COVID-19 MISINFORMATION ---> https://www.abp.org/news/state....ment-about-dissemina
Political Commentator Kim Iversen Unpacks ‘Alarming and Shocking’ COVID Data From Israel (The SICK are Fully Vaccinated) ---> https://childrenshealthdefense.....org/defender/kim-iv
She demanded a hospital treat her husband’s covid-19 with ivermectin. A judge said no ---> https://www.washingtonpost.com..../health/2021/09/16/k
FDA warns against taking ivermectin for COVID, but Austin pharmacists say drug is scarce anyway ---> https://www.msn.com/en-us/heal....th/medical/fda-warns
Judge denies registered nurse’s demand for hospital to treat husband battling COVID-19 with ivermectin ---> https://www.wcax.com/2021/09/1....6/judge-denies-regis
"I GOT COVID": Joe Rogan says he's using ivermectin, an unproven anti-parasite drug, for treatment ---> https://www.cbsnews.com/news/j....oe-rogan-covid-19-iv
Joe Rogan says he has Covid, took widely discredited drug ivermectin ---> https://www.nbcnews.com/news/u....s-news/joe-rogan-say
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