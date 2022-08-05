Alzheimer’s Research Faked, Science Was Real Part 3

Decades of Alzheimer’s research is now revealed to be FAKED. Alzheimer’s research is now being called into question because it turns out researchers doctored photos of amyloid proteins to make it appear as if these proteins cause Alzheimer’s.

Why did they fake the photos? To collect on over $28 million in grants from the NIH, of course, which hands out grants to anyone who can prop up the lies of Big Pharma, allowing the pharmaceutical industry to sell more drugs that don’t work.

Source article by Mike Adams

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-29-vast-majority-of-pharmacology-science-published-research-is-a-complete-fraud.html