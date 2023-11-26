Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ANOTHER TikToker Encounters a GIANT | Quartzville Oregon Giant Door
channel image
Puretrauma357
1602 Subscribers
234 views
Published Yesterday

ANOTHER TikToker Encounters a GIANT | Quartzville Oregon Giant Door

Sling And Stone

😮 Similar to Andrew Dawson, TikTocker James Goble was driving on Quartzville Drive in Oregon and claimed to see a giant appear out of a stone door. This is being referred to as the Quartzville giant and the Quartzville Giant Door as well as The Oregon Giant.

It's a pretty interesting mystery, he makes connections to Portals

https://youtube.com/watch?v=lckA9DGTSag&si=Chdi9mCBYLaFGowj

Keywords
anothertiktoker encounters a giantquartzvilleoregon giant door

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket