Ukraine Update Nov 17, 2022

⚡️SITREP

◽️ On 15 November, Russian Armed Forces launched a massive attack using high-precision long-range air- and sea-based weaponry, at the military control system of Ukraine and energy facilities related to it. The goal of the attack has been reached.

💥 All the launched missiles have accurately stricken the assigned targets. All the facilities have been neutralized.

❗️ We want to emphasize that the high-precision attacks were launched only at the targets located in Ukraine and no closer than 35 kilometers from the Ukrainian–Polish border.

◽️ The footage of the wreckage detected in Przewodów, published in the evening on 15 November in Poland, has definitely been identified by professionals of Russian defense industrial complex as elements of S-300 air defense guided missile of Ukrainian Air Force.

◽️ The statements of various Ukrainian sources and foreign officials on the fall of alleged 'Russian rockets' in Przewodów are a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.

❗️ We also want to stress that no missile strikes were launched at any facilities in Kiev within high-precision firepower's massive attack on the facilities located in Ukraine.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the Army Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have frustrated the attempts made by 3 company tactical groups from 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to launch an offensive towards Berestovoye, Kolesnikovka (Kharkov region) and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 6 tanks, 8 armored fighting vehicles, 2 armored motor vehicles, and 3 self-propelled artillery systems have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, artillery fire operation and intensive action of Russian units have resulted in repelling 2 attempts made by AFU company tactical groups to attack Russian positions towards Kolomyichikha (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ The comprehensive firepower's operation has resulted in causing casualties of over 100 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, and 4 armored fighting vehicles.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the AFU made unsuccessful attempts to halt the advance of Russian units by counterattacks towards Kurdyumovka, Avdeyevka, Staromikhaylovka and Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Artillery operation and decisive action of assault groups have resulted in halting and scattering the enemy units.

◽️ Over 160 Ukrainian personnel, 3 tanks, 5 armored fighting vehicles, 1 pickup, and 2 motor vehicles with ordnance have been eliminated.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, Russian forces have prevented an attack launched by AFU battalion tactical group towards Stepnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Firepower's operation has resulted in halting and driving the enemy back to initial positions.

◽️ Over 65 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 5 armored motor vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

- Russian Defense Ministry



