Eco-Sabbath: Biden Admin. To Finalize Climate Regulation In 2024. National Climate Task Force In USA

Eco-Sabbath: How To Cut Emissions By Doing Nothing. What if, every week, we all united for a single day to consciously avoid activities that support the fossil fuel industry? It’s a conscious choice that, for many, would be a big departure from normal. But, in theory, taking a day of rest could have major impacts on the fight against climate change. The Biden Administration indicated it will be finalizing several critical regulations in early 2024, including those related to implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act and fossil fuel power plant emissions, and issuing the long-awaited finalization of the Securities and Exchange Commission financial disclosure rule. National Climate Task Force and the Biden Administration.
Katy Perry and Arianna Huffington Start a New Movement: Shutoff Sundays
Is there nothing you can do about the environment?
Nothing may be one of the best things you can do.
One day every week. Do nothing.
Eco-Sabbath: How To Cut Emissions By Doing Nothing
National Climate Task Force
“THIS IS A CASE WHERE CONSCIENCE AND CONVENIENCE CROSS PATHS, WHERE DEALING WITH THIS EXISTENTIAL THREAT TO THE PLANET AND INCREASING OUR ECONOMIC GROWTH AND PROSPERITY ARE ONE AND THE SAME. WHEN I THINK OF CLIMATE CHANGE … I THINK OF JOBS.”
