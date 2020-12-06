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EP 105 Antibody Dependent Enhancement & "These vaccines are unlikely to "completely sterilize" a population”
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16 views • December 06, 2020
External Peer Review of PCR Test 97% false positive when >35 3. The number of amplification cycles (less than 35; preferably 25-30 cycles);
In case of virus detection, >35 cycles only detects signals which do not correlate with infectious virus as determined by isolation in cell culture [reviewed in 2]; if someone is tested by PCR as positive when a threshold of 35 cycles or higher is used (as is the case in most laboratories in Europe & the US), the probability that said person is actually infected is less than 3%, the probability that said result is a false positive is 97% [reviewed in 3] https://cormandrostenreview.com/report/
"These vaccines are unlikely to "completely sterilize" a population. Professor Sir John Bell, SAGE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMAkFKprzRQ&;feature=emb_title"
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In case of virus detection, >35 cycles only detects signals which do not correlate with infectious virus as determined by isolation in cell culture [reviewed in 2]; if someone is tested by PCR as positive when a threshold of 35 cycles or higher is used (as is the case in most laboratories in Europe & the US), the probability that said person is actually infected is less than 3%, the probability that said result is a false positive is 97% [reviewed in 3] https://cormandrostenreview.com/report/
"These vaccines are unlikely to "completely sterilize" a population. Professor Sir John Bell, SAGE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMAkFKprzRQ&;feature=emb_title"
Leave a message: https://anchor.fm/mathew-diaz/message Download the Free Root Level Compass Tool:
https://www.subscribepage.com/rootlevelcompass If you don’t own your Health who does? Make sure to Like, Comment and Subscribe and share it with anyone who you feel it could serve.
To apply for my Integrative Health Coaching program visit rootlvlwellness.com or email me at [email protected].
For the latest promotions from Equi Life click my affiliate link to support the show https://equi.life?irad=908976&;irmp=2507476
Follow Me On Parler:
https://parler.com/profile/Mathewdiaz/posts
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/mathewdiaz
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