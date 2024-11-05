CTP: Positive Rapper DPB (Bringing GRACE/LOVE back to HipHop/RAP) very early BTS/SP Video release

CTP S2EtbdSpecial# 36m 41s before audio editing

CTP S2ExxxSpecial# (BTS/SP Video) NOTES

Music: DPB: Bringing GRACE and LOVE back to RAP....

See buzzsprout Transcript (when Official Audio version drops, sometime/early next year) for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus

DPB (David Paul Brooks) joins to talk Hip-Hop/Rap (and his attempts to bring it back to the days where there were Positive messages, principles, values), his "I Feel Good Today" and "UnDefeated: God Mode" tunes, his "No Bad Days" book, his Clothing-line, and more....

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]

Transcript Bonus: "Music, Tv, Politics; and yes some more on Movies too" TheLibertyBeacon piece

.





Episode related pieces...

- No related corresponding TLB piece for this episode (TLB pieces will resume Sat. Nov. 9 "No You CAN NOT REST (part 1)" piece for CTP S1E73 Show)

- https://DPBMuzic.com

​​​​​​​- https://WorldOfDPB.com

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/music-tv-politics/

- additional related links TBD closer to "Official" Audio version release (Qtr 1, 2025)





SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from November 2) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...

[Lots recent/previous ELECTION RELATED Guest appearance CTP Shows from Oct]

November 2 - S2E72: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 2)

November 9 - S2E73: No you CAN NOT REST

November 16 - S2E74: [From NY it's] SATURDAY NIGHT [no not LVE, in Theaters]

November 23 - S2E75: Abortion: The Profit Motive Side

November 30 - S2E76: Government Regulations and Automobiles

December 7 - S2E77: Fight... Flight... at least one other (Fade?) option

December 14 - S2E78: No you CAN NOT REST (part 2)





some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video versions of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit

JLenardDetroit channel also on BitChute and Brighteon and now DailyMotion





In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.





"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP) recurring links...

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official Coffee: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit